Sean Combs sued by former girlfriend for alleged abuse

Producer and musician Sean Combs was sued in federal court in New York City on Thursday by his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, who alleges she was raped and subjected to years of repeated physical and other abuses by Combs. The complaint, obtained by CNN, alleges Combs “lured Ms.

Ventura into an ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle, and into a romantic relationship with him” within two years of the pair meeting in 2005 or 2006 and Combs signing Ventura to his record label, Bad Boy Records, soon after. Ventura claims in the suit that Combs “exerted his power and influence” over her throughout the course of their professional and romantic relationship. According to the complaint, she was 19 when they met and Combs was 37, and their business relationship lasted until 2019. The complaint details claims that Combs was physically violent toward Ventura, controlled all aspects of her personal life, “introduced” her to a lifestyle of “excessive alcohol and substance abuse,” and forced her to engage in various sex acts with other men during that tim

United States Headlines Read more: CNN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: Sean "Diddy" Combs Accused of Subjecting Cassie to Abuse in LawsuitR&B singer Cassie has filed a lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs, alleging that he subjected her to beatings and rape during their yearslong relationship. Combs denies the allegations.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more »

PAGESİX: 50 Cent Takes Aim at Sean 'Diddy' Combs After Cassie's Rape, Abuse Allegations50 Cent criticizes Sean 'Diddy' Combs after rape and abuse allegations against Cassie. Aubrey O'Day expresses support for Cassie. Yung Joc recalls an incident where Diddy allegedly forced Cassie to shave her head.

Source: PageSix | Read more »

ROLLİNGSTONE: Texas Country Band Flatland Cavalry on the Brink of Mainstream BreakthroughWith the release of their new album 'Wandering Star,' Texas country band Flatland Cavalry are on the brink of a mainstream breakthrough. The album features lyrics that reflect the working man's experience and the video captures the blue-collar vibes of the Texas Panhandle. Their success has been propelled by their heartfelt songs and opening slots on Luke Combs' stadium tour.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

CNBC: California couple earns over $1 million a month through YouTube and real estateKevin and Lauren Paffrath from Ventura, California, have achieved their dream of earning over $1 million a month through their YouTube channel and real estate business. They are on track to earn more than $6 million in 2020.

Source: CNBC | Read more »

13WHAM: Bills Coach McDermott Places Focus on Himself by Firing Offensive CoordinatorBuffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott's decision to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey shifts the attention onto McDermott himself. This move, aimed at improving the team's struggling offense, may lead to McDermott being second-guessed for the first time in his successful tenure with the Bills.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

FOXNEWS: Republican Attorneys General Association Urges State AGs to Combat Organizations with Ties to HamasThe Republican Attorneys General Association (RAGA) is urging state attorneys general to use legal tools to investigate and prosecute organizations within their jurisdictions that provide aid or funding to Hamas or other terrorist-supporting organizations. RAGA Chairman Sean Reyes emphasizes the need to unite against terrorism and hold terrorists accountable.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »