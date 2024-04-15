Seahawks Surprise in ESPN's Three-Round Mock Draft

ESPN ’s Mel Kiper and Field Yates have a brand spankin’ new three-round mock draft to get NFL fans talking. For once, Seattle doesn’t have Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu mocked to them at No. 16, so we actually have something new to talk about for a change. Both Michael Penix Jr and Bo Nix were on the board when the Seahawks were on the clock in the first round, but Seattle bypassed both of them.
33 overall, Nix heads to the New York Giants five picks later, and Spencer Rattler is taken by the Denver Broncos five picks before the Seahawks are on the clock again. This time it’s Mel Kiper’s turn to be pretend Seahawks GM, and he has Seattle picking one of the top guards in the country prior to his unfortunate leg break against Ohio State. Zinter was a unanimous All-American in 2023 for the national champion Wolverines, as well as first-team All-Big Ten in each of the last two seasons.
ESPN Mel Kiper Field Yates Mock Draft Seattle Seahawks Byron Murphy II Defensive Tackle
