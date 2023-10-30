Seahawks News 10/30: Seahawks offense thrives, then stinks, then revives in win over Browns

s from Seahawks 24-20 win over the Browns Instant reaction article & stream: Somehow, Seahawks win! « Seahawks Draft BlogHow can you play so poorly for three quarters and still win a game? Seattle Seahawks Instant Reaction: Comeback win brings 1st place - Seattle SportsThe voices of Seattle Sports react to the Seattle Seahawks' 24-20 comeback win over the Browns that comes with the NFC West lead.

Despite a repeat of poor QB play and some defensive issues, this was certainly not a quiet contest between birds. Arizona Cardinals fall to 1-7 after loss to Baltimore Ravens - Revenge of the BirdsThe Arizona Cardinals were beat by the Baltimore Ravens at home.

United States Headlines Read more: FieldGulls »

Seahawks takeaways: What we learned from the Seahawks' comeback 24-20 win over the BrownsBobby Wagner's new comic book 'Fast 54' is in partnership with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. Wagner's mother died of a stroke in 2009. Read more ⮕

HALFTIME LIVE: News 5 sports reporters break down first half of Browns-Seahawks gameDigital content producer at News 5 Read more ⮕

News Of The Day – 10/30Good morning. Here’s all you need to know about what went on in the world of music in the past 24 hours: In its first TV performance since Taylor Hawkins' Read more ⮕

Browns offense should have leaned into strengths on fateful 3rd down call against Seahawks: Ashley BastockI understand that the fourth-quarter third down call could have been the time to take a risk, but the Browns should have remembered who they had at quarterback and what his weakness is. Read more ⮕

On the Browns decision to throw, the defense and what’s next (Video)Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe break down the Browns' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Winners and losers from the Browns’ 24-20 loss to the SeahawksThe winners and losers from the Browns’ 24-20 loss to Seattle Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕