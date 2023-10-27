Seahawks nearly at full strength for game against Browns

from SAT 12:00 AM PDT until SAT 9:00 AM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz...

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 22: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a play in the second quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on October 22, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty IOnly guard Phil Haynes is expected to miss the contest due to injury. He's going to be held out one more week due to a calf injury that hasn't sufficiently recovered yet.

"We took an extra week," head coach Pete Carroll said of Haynes. "We really just took an extra week because it kind of nagged with him so we took an extra week to get him back. Next week he should be ready to go." headtopics.com

Outside of Haynes, the entirety of Seattle's roster were full participants in practice on Friday. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) and safety Jamal Adams (knee) were officially listed as questionable, but Carroll said after practice both are expected to play.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (ribs/hip), center Evan Brown (hip) and running back Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) are all set to return to the lineup after missing last Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Newly added pass rusher Frank Clark is expected to play as well after signing with the team on Thursday. headtopics.com

"It's really hard to imagine that a guy could just move right on back in like that, you know, but he did," Carroll said. "He had a couple assignments and stuff that he has to get right and all that which is only normal but he fit right in. And the tempo of the way we practice and expectations of how we run and hustle and all that, shoot he just was right in it. So you can tell Frank is really happy to be back.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

DE Frank Clark reunites with the Seahawks and is expected to play vs. BrownsAfter four years apart, Frank Clark and the Seattle Seahawks are back together. Head coach Pete Carroll announced that the Seahawks were signing their former 2015 second-round pick and expected him to play when the Cleveland Browns visit town on Sunday. Read more ⮕

DE Frank Clark reunites with the Seahawks and is expected to play vs. BrownsAfter four years apart, Frank Clark and the Seattle Seahawks are back together. Head coach Pete Carroll announced that the Seahawks were signing their former 2015 second-round pick and expected him to play when the Cleveland Browns visit town on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Seahawks-Browns injury report: DK Metcalf returns to practice fieldMetcalf was a full participant at Wednesday’s practice. Read more ⮕

Seahawks vs Browns, Week 8: News, injury updates, odds, preview, recapThe Seahawks look to close out October on a high note against the Browns. Read more ⮕

Seahawks ramp up for Week 8 showdown with BrownsThe Seahawks are on the rise after a win against the Arizona Cardinals at home last week. Read more ⮕

NFL Week 8 TV maps: Some major markets are getting Seahawks vs. BrownsGood news for any Seahawks fans in New York City! Read more ⮕