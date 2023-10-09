Seahawks expect to have Jamal Adams, several others back in time to face Bengals

to be cleared from the concussion protocol in the next couple of days and to play this week against Cincinnati, coach Pete Carroll said Monday.. Adams did not participate, but Carroll said the hope is he'll be back on the field in a couple of days.

"He's on the final stage, coming up, getting cleared and a pretty promising thought that he will be cleared (Tuesday)," Carroll said. Adams played in his first game in more than a year last Monday when Seattle beat the New York Giants 24-3. But his return from a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in the 2022 season opener lasted less than a quarter after he suffered a concussion while making a tackle on New York quarterback Daniel Jones.

"We're hoping that this will be a really productive week for returning a few guys and so we'll see how it goes," Carroll said. Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule2024 Super Bowl odds: San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs new co-favorites2024 NFL mock draft: Bears transform their offense with top two picks2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 5:... headtopics.com

