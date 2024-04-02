Seahawks' DK Metcalf's Trade Value and Offensive Line Concerns

Seahawks probably wouldn't get close to a first round pick for DK Metcalf, based on what NFL market has shown us. Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider is aware of how important finding the right fits on the offensive line are, says Michael Bumpus.

Get to know new Seahawks free agent acquisition, Jonathan Hankins.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Giants trade for Brian Burns looks similar to a recent Seahawks tradeThe Giants made the most of having an extra second- and fifth-round pick, courtesy of the Seahawks.

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 3/12: Seahawks retain some, lose some on first day of free agencyRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 3/7: Seahawks continue to reshape roster, free up cap spaceRead!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seahawks News 3/9: Will the Seahawks cut Tyler Lockett?Read!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seattle Seahawks News 3/8: Leonard Williams is a priority for the SeahawksRaed!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Seattle Seahawks News 3/10: How aggressive will the Seahawks be in Free Agency?Read!

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »