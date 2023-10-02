Seahawks briefly lose ex-Jets, Giants QB Geno Smith to injury vs. Brian Daboll and Co. (UPDATE)

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.

Giants-Seahawks live updates: Daniel Jones duels against Geno SmithFollow the New York Post’s live updates as Daniel Jones and the New York Giants square off against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks on the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

Giants-Seahawks live updates: New York trailing, Geno Smith returns from injuryFollow the New York Post’s live updates as Daniel Jones and the New York Giants square off against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks on the NFL’s Monday Night Football.

Geno Smith suffers injury, Drew Lock playing against GiantsGeno Smith went down awkwardly and is being evaluated for further injury; Drew Lock will start in his place

WATCH: DK Metcalf with a TD to give Seahawks the lead!Geno Smith and DK Metcalf put a punctuation mark on the first quarter.

Geno Smith was heated with Giants over a late tackle that led to him leaving gameGeno Smith wasn't happy, and not just because his knee was hurting.

Giants’ Tyrod Taylor eagerly awaiting his Geno Smith momentWho says that a journeyman backup quarterback can’t get another shot to start after a years-long wait, become an unlikely Pro Bowler and sign a $75 million contract?