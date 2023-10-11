Seager still going deep in Texas, helps send Rangers to ALCS with sweep of 101-win Orioles

Tuesday night. The Rangers, whose loss at Seattle on the last day of the regular season made them a wild-card team instead of the AL West champion, have since won all five of their postseason games. They are going to the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2011.

Those are the right-hander's longest and best two starts since returning in September after missing seven weeks because of a right forearm strain. Eovaldi threw 76 of his 98 pitches for strikes without a walk while allowing only one run.

