Sea turtle with net around its neck is rescued by speedboat tour guide in heroic moment

A speedboat tour guide in Phuket province, Thailand, recently rescued a sea turtle that was tangled in ghost net. The turtle was successfully set free and released back into the water.

A sea turtle was successfully rescued after it was spotted with a net caught around its body in the middle of the ocean. The group stopped to help the sea turtle by using a knife to tear the net that had worked its way around the turtle’s body and flippers.

The net, which is thought to be a ghost net, is typically a fishing net that has been lost at sea, according to Viral Press. Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital.

