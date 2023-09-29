Sea lion escapes Central Park Zoo enclosure in floodwaters as rain batters NYC

The marine mammal “explored the area” during her impromptu swimming excursion — but didn’t leave the facility’s grounds, officials said. “Zoo staff monitored the sea lion as she explored the area before returning to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions,” he continued.

“The water levels have receded, and the animals are contained in their exhibit.”

