Sea lion briefly escapes Central Park Zoo enclosure in New York floods

Sally the sea lion freely “explored the area” outside her pool in the Central Park Zoo as New York was hit by severe rain and flooding. Severe flooding in New York on Friday sent people and cars wading through drenched streets, homes flooded, and travelers sloshing throughat LaGuardia Airport.

Yet the deluge gave one sea lion named Sally an opportunity: to briefly escape her enclosure at the Central Park Zoo.“A female sea lion at Central Park Zoo was able to swim out of her pool due to flooding of the plaza caused by severe rains in New York City,” Jim Breheny, executive vice president of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Zoos and Aquarium, a nonprofit that manages the facilities, said in aZoo staff “monitored” Sally as she freely “explored the area,” he said.

However, her escapade was short lived. She soon returned “to the familiar surroundings of the pool and the company of the other two sea lions,” Breheny added.“The water levels have receded, and the animals are contained in their exhibit. No staff or visitors were in danger.”month’s worth of rain fell Friday

across swaths of New York City and Long Island, much of it within a few hours. The downpour prompted an emergency declaration — though no deaths were reported.

