Sea Level Rise Accelerating, New Study Shows

A long-term sea level dataset shows ocean surface heights continuing to rise at faster and faster rates over decades of observations. Global average sea level rose by about 0.3 inches (0.76 centimeters) from 2022 to 2023, a relatively large jump due mostly to a warming climate and the development of a strong El Niño . The total rise is equivalent to draining a quarter of Lake Superior into the ocean over the course of a year.

The data shows that global average sea level has risen a total of about 4 inches (9.4 centimeters) since 1993. The rate of this increase has also accelerated, more than doubling from 0.07 inches (0.18 centimeters) per year in the 1990s to 0.16 inches (0.41 centimeters) per year in the 2010s

