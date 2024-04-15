Scuffle Erupts in Georgia's Parliament over Divisive Foreign Agent Bill

Lawmakers in Georgia 's legislature scuffled on Monday as the parliament debated a divisive new law dubbed the foreign agent bill . Hours later, hundreds of people protested against the legislation outside the parliament in the Georgia n capital of Tbilisi. The draft — proposed by the ruling Georgia n Dream party — calls for media and non-commercial organizations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

On Monday, protesters sang patriotic songs and shouted “slaves” outside the parliament, suggesting the house was bending to pressure from Russia. Those who oppose the measure say passing the law would obstruct Georgia’s aim of joining the European Union, which last year granted the country long-desired candidate status. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze had a meeting Monday with the American, British and EU ambassadors to discuss the bill, the government said.

Georgia Parliament Scuffle Foreign Agent Bill Media Non-Commercial Organizations Funding Opposition Russian Law

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three wounded in scuffle involving hatchet near North Star MallA man is accused of bringing a hatchet to a fight after an argument with another man Saturday on the North Side.

Source: ExpressNews - 🏆 519. / 51 Read more »

4-alarm fire erupts in Brooklyn’s Kensington neighborhood: FDNY4-alarm fire erupts in Brooklyn’s Kensington neighborhood: FDNY

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

Multiple players ejected from Houston-Chicago game after flagrant foul turns into chippy on-court scuffleTwo star players were ejected from the court after a brawl at Thursday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

DeMar DeRozan, Dillon Brooks ejected from game after on-court scuffle in HoustonDeMar DeRozan and Dillon Brooks were both ejected after being involved in an on-court scrum, in the game between the Chicago Bulls and Houston Rockets.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

March Madness: SC's Staley believes others besides Cardoso deserved penalties in SEC tourney scuffleSouth Carolina coach Dawn Staley understands why leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso will miss the women's NCAA Tournament opener Friday against 16th-seeded Presbyterian. But she’s not sure why others involved in the conference tournament scuffle weren’t penalized as well.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Grizzlies-Warriors scuffle involving Draymond Green sends coach Taylor Jenkins stumbling to the groundA dustup involving Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green during Wednesday night's game against the Grizzlies sent Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins tumbling to the ground.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »