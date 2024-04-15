Scuffle Erupts in Georgia's Parliament over Divisive Foreign Agent Bill

Lawmakers in Georgia 's legislature scuffled on Monday as the parliament debated a divisive new law dubbed the foreign agent bill . Hours later, hundreds of people protested against the legislation outside the parliament in the Georgia n capital of Tbilisi. The draft — proposed by the ruling Georgia n Dream party — calls for media and non-commercial organizations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.
On Monday, protesters sang patriotic songs and shouted “slaves” outside the parliament, suggesting the house was bending to pressure from Russia. Those who oppose the measure say passing the law would obstruct Georgia’s aim of joining the European Union, which last year granted the country long-desired candidate status. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze had a meeting Monday with the American, British and EU ambassadors to discuss the bill, the government said.
Georgia Parliament Scuffle Foreign Agent Bill Media Non-Commercial Organizations Funding Opposition Russian Law
