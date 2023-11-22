Screening Methods for Transgender Patients After Transition

The screening methods for transgender patients must be adapted after they transition to their new identity. Hormone therapy used for gender transition is not associated with an increased risk of cancer, according to limited long-term data. This was discussed by Dr. Gene De Haan at the FIGO 2023 World Congress of Gynecology and Obstetrics.





Medscape » / 🏆 386. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New lung cancer screening guidelines increase eligibility for high-risk patients: Should you be screened?The American Cancer Society (ACS) has announced new guidelines for lung cancer screenings. Find out if you're part of the high-risk group that should get screened each year.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Q&A: Cancer Screening in Older Patients – Who to Screen and When to StopMuch of the burden of cancer screening falls on primary care physicians.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

As transgender health care draws patients to New Mexico, waitlists growAs many states move to restrict or ban gender-affirming care for trans people, a few, including New Mexico, have codified protections. But those laws don't always mean accessing care is simple or quick.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Body Dysmorphic Disorder: Diagnosis Guidelines to Be Published in EuropeThe guidelines support uniform screening for BDD in all patients prior to cosmetic procedures.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

New methods for effective transport of large genes in gene therapyOne problem in gene therapy is that not all genes transfer equally well into the target cells. Researchers have now developed a flexible method to transfer large genes efficiently and without significant side effects. The approach has strong potential for therapeutic use.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 452. / 53 Read more »

New methods for effective transport of large genes in gene therapyOne problem in gene therapy is that not all genes transfer equally well into the target cells. UZH researchers have now developed a flexible method to transfer large genes efficiently and without significant side effects. The approach has strong potential for therapeutic use.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »