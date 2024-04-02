Screening for latent tuberculosis remains suboptimal among new users of b/tsDMARDs

Remain suboptimal among new users of biologic and targeted synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (b/tsDMARDs), with notable variations by medication type and demographic characteristics. Professional society guidelines recommend screening for tuberculosis before starting treatment with most b/tsDMARDs.

In an attempt to estimate the extent of latent tuberculosis screening, researchers combined claims and electronic health record datasets to evaluate 2853 new b/tsDMARD users (mean age, 73 years; 72% women; and 73% non-Hispanic White). The primary analysis focused on assessing the proportion of patients screened for latent tuberculosis in the year before starting a new b/tsDMARD. A sensitivity analysis evaluated the extent of screening within the 3 years preceding the initiation of a new b/tsDMARD. A total of 65.6% of patients received screening for latent tuberculosis in the year before initiating a new b/tsDMARD

