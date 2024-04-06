Screen Rant Revisits Thor: Ragnarok Analysis in Latest Pitch Meeting Episode

With seven years gone since the movie first hit theaters, the latest episode of Screen Rant 's own Pitch Meeting series is revisiting its Thor: Ragnarok analysis. The third installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe subfranchise was a major overall shift for the titular hero, with director Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth taking an improv-heavy, comedic approach in contrast with the serious tone of the first two movies.
The result was a success, garnering the best reviews for a Thor movie and becoming its highest-grossing with over $855 million worldwide. While the character's future remains unknown, Screen Rant has decided to look back on its original Thor: Ragnarok Pitch Meeting episode. The video, as seen at the top of this article, features the original analysis, in which host Ryan George humorously points out some of the flaws of the 2017 movie, including its rushed plot and seemingly thin scrip
