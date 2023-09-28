Screen Actors To Resume Talks With Studios. Why a Deal Could Be Close.

This week's deal between screenwriters and studios could lay the groundwork for a quick resolution with actors. SAG-AFTRA said Wednesday night that it will resume talks this coming Monday with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for a new TV and theatrical contract.

The union said several executives from the entertainment industry bargaining arm will attend the talks. Studio executives including Walt Disney (ticker: DIS) CEO Bob Iger and Netflix (NFLX) co-CEO Ted Sarandos met with the Writers Guild of America as talks stalled over the summer.

The AMPTP and the Writers Guild of America announced their tentative deal on Sunday. The guild lifted the strike early Wednesday morning, though members still need to vote on the deal next week. The actors strike began in July.

“My gut is it will move pretty quick,” Rich Greenfield, co-founder of LightShed Partners, told Barron’s about a deal between actors and studios. Greenfield points out that the writers secured access to data on streaming viewership and a way to get paid on big shows via residuals. headtopics.com

Hours after the Hollywood writers strike officially ended, the union representing film and television actors said it plans to return to the negotiating table.

Once both deals are signed, though, Greenfield notes that higher costs for creating content could lead to less content bring produced in 2024 and beyond. He also wonders how disrupted the 2024 theatrical slate will be, given the impact of the strikes to date.

Media firms have reported lower costs with Hollywood production at a standstill, but the businesses risk missing out on potential profits from producing new content. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) disclosed an earnings hit related to the strikes earlier this month.

SAG-AFTRA was also negotiating with interactive entertainment companies this week after members authorized a strike for work on videogames.