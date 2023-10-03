SCOTUS won't hear case that would slash New York City rent control as critics claim 'unsustainable' status quo

OutKick founder Clay Travis discusses the exclusive ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ footage on how New York City town hall participants are looking to erase history on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.

"We knew that bringing facial challenges to the law was an uphill battle, but that was also the quickest and most efficient way to provide the broadest relief for all property owners suffering from unconstitutional restrictions under this law," the statement said.

The groups had argued that the law violates the Fifth Amendment’s"takings clause" governing property seizures and the 14th Amendment’s due process clause. NEW YORK GOV. HOCHUL ANNOUNCES 18,000 JOBS FOR ASYLUM SEEKERS AS CITY'S MIGRANT INFLUX EXCEEDS 125,000 PEOPLE

BILL CLINTON CALLS FOR MIGRANTS TO 'BEGIN WORKING, PAYING TAXES AND PAYING THEIR WAY' IN NEW YORK CITY

Read more:

FoxNews »

Meet Pat Kaufman, New York City's new Commissioner of Media and EntertainmentWe spoke with her about her background and coming into the role amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

New SCOTUS term includes cases that could set new rules for social media moderationTwo of the cases Supreme Court justices will hear in their new term – which began Monday – could determine how or if social media companies can moderate content

NASA Uncovers Hidden Vertical Motion: Areas of New York City Are Sinking and RisingScientists using space-based radar found that land in New York City is sinking at varying rates due to human and natural factors. A few spots are rising. Parts of the New York City metropolitan area are sinking and rising at different rates due to factors ranging from land-use practices to long-l

Donald Trump appears in New York City for $250M civil fraud trialFormer President Donald Trump arrived in New York City on Monday for the start of a civil fraud trial after he was found liable last month for inflating his net worth by billions of dollars.

Madonna’s Biographer on How New York City Gave the Material Girl Her MaterialMadonna's 'Rebel Life' is the subject of Mary Gabriel's new book

Taylor Swift Leaves Zero Bond in New York City After Watching Travis Kelce's Win over the New York JetsAfter the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night, Taylor Swift was seen leaving Zero Bond in New York City