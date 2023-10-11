SCOTUS hears case over alleged 'bleaching' to exclude Black voters in South Carolina

Taiwan Scott of Hilton Head, South Carolina, is an island native and member of the Gullah community. He is the only individual named plaintiff in a case alleging racial gerrymandering in the state's new election map.

Hilton Head Island in South Carolina is considered sacred land to the native Gullah community which has dwindled in size in recent years due to development and gentrification.While the area has been recently preserved as a public park and Gullah education center, decades of development and gentrification on the island have nearly obliterated Black neighborhoods and native-owned businesses.

Andrew Boucher, president of the Charleston County Republican Party, believes state legislators did not violate the Constitution when drawing new congressional district boundaries in South Carolina. headtopics.com

MORE: Analysis: What makes a fair election? Recent redistricting the most politically balanced in years Brenda Murphy is president of the South Carolina NAACP, which is a plaintiff in the Supreme Court case challenging the constitutionality of the state's new congressional map."There's no way you can say it wasn't racial," contends Brenda Murphy, president of the South Carolina NAACP.

Just outside of Charleston, the town of Lincolnville is seen by advocates as a prime example of the alleged impact of racial gerrymandering. Murphy said this community, which was founded by freed slaves after the Civil War, has been carved out of the 1st District. headtopics.com

"They made it whiter," Murphy said. "We have people that are living in this community that have similar needs as those in congressional district one, but now they are not included.

Read more:

ABC »

The Supreme Court weighs whether South Carolina targeted Black voters in redistrictingThe Supreme Court is taking up a new congressional redistricting case, this time from South Carolina, that could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives

The Supreme Court weighs whether South Carolina targeted Black voters in redistrictingThe Supreme Court is taking up a new congressional redistricting case, this time from South Carolina, that could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives

The Supreme Court weighs whether South Carolina targeted Black voters in redistrictingThe Supreme Court is taking up a new congressional redistricting case, this time from South Carolina, that could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives. Arguments taking place at the high court on Wednesday will focus on a coastal district that is held by Republican Rep. Nancy Mace. A lower court ordered the district redrawn after finding that Republicans who control the state Legislature improperly moved Democratic-leaning Black voters into another district to make

The Supreme Court weighs whether South Carolina targeted Black voters in redistrictingThe Supreme Court is taking up a new congressional redistricting case, this time from South Carolina, that could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives.

The Supreme Court weighs whether South Carolina targeted Black voters in redistrictingThe Supreme Court is taking up a new congressional redistricting case, this time from South Carolina, that could shape the fight for partisan control of the House of Representatives.

Supreme Court set to weigh lines of South Carolina congressional district in racial gerrymandering disputeThe Supreme Court will consider whether the lines of South Carolina's Congressional District 1 are an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.