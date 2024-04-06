Scottish Police Warn Controversial Hate Speech Law Will Impact Policing of Actual Crimes

Scottish police have warned that the controversial new hate speech law enacted by the leftist government of Humza Yousaf will force police to cut backs on the policing of actual crimes . The head of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), David Threadgold, warned on Saturday that the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act will necessitate sacrificing other areas of policing due to the strain on officer time recording and investigating complaints of potential speech violations .

Police Scotland was bombarded with over 6,000 complaints since the new speech restrictions came into place on Monday, creating a vaguely-worded criminal offence of “stirring up hatred” against several protected groups with a maximum punishment of up to seven years in prison. “At some point in the next financial year, the police service will not do something because of the demand that it’s being placed under now… That will have an impact later on in the year, there’s no doubt about it

