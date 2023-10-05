In response to a freedom of information request, the Scottish government on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023 said an extradition order for the man local officials refer to as Nicholas Rossi had been signed on Sept. 28.

In response to a freedom of information request, the Scottish government on Thursday said an extradition order for the man local officials refer to as Nicholas Rossi had been signed on Sept. 28. It provided no further information.

U.S. authorities said that Rossi is one of several aliases the 36-year-old suspect has used and that his legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian. Alahverdian is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to the Utah County prosecutor’s office. He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence. headtopics.com

Rossi can appeal the Scottish government's decision. His lawyer didn't immediately return a call seeking comment on what his client plans to do. Regardless of what happens in the extradition case, police in England are seeking to interview Rossi in connection with a “non-recent allegation of rape'' in the city of Chelmsford that was made in April 2022. If charges are filed against Rossi in that case, those proceedings would have to be wrapped up before he could be extradited.

Read more:

ksatnews »

The Utah Checkdown podcast: Utah's much-needed bye weekAfter a 4-0 start to the season, Utah left Corvallis, Oregon, with a 21-7 loss and many questions left to be answered.

Scottish authorities sign an extradition order for a US fugitive who is accused of faking his deathScottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah.

Scottish authorities sign extradition order for US fugitive accused of faking his deathScottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah

Scottish authorities OK extradition for US fugitive accused of faking his deathScottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah

Scottish authorities sign extradition order for U.S. fugitive accused of faking his deathScottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah.

Scottish authorities sign extradition order for U.S. fugitive accused of faking his deathScottish authorities have signed an extradition order for an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah.