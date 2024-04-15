Scottie Scheffler Wins the Masters Golf Tournament

Scottie Scheffler holds the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Jon Rahm, of Spain, puts the green jacket on winner Scottie Scheffler after the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Scottie Scheffler celebrates his win at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

“That’s what he said on 13. He goes, ‘Should we go for it?’ I said: ‘Absolutely. Why don’t we do what we do and what we’re good at?’ He’s the best ball striker in the world,” Scott said. “He hit an unbelievable 4-iron, which is just incredible to that small target.Tiger Woods finishes Masters with his highest score as a pro and sets sights on upcoming majors

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a guy out there that tees it up and he’s supposed to win, and he wins,” Xander Schauffele said. “I feel like we’ve had a bit of a bounce-back with three or four guys for that top spot. And he’s cruising along pretty nicely.” Even before he started on Sunday, Scheffler felt enough discomfort in his neck — the same area that nearly caused him to withdraw at The Players Championship — that he applied kinesiology tape. It was the first time since The Players he felt that, and he’s not sure why.A trio of players tried to add to that. Aberg caught him with a 35-foot putt down the scary slope on the ninth hole, only for Scheffler to hit lob wedge that spun down the slope and was inches from going into the cup.

Max Homa had a brief share of the lead, and he pulled one stroke behind with a shot to a foot on the 10th hole and a smart par on the 11th. And then he hit a shot to the par-3 12th that bounced over the back of the green and into the ivy bushes. He had to take a penalty drop and wound up making double bogey, from which he never recovered. It was a cruel break.

