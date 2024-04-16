Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters Title and Rushes Home to Pregnant Wife

Scottie Scheffler wanted to get home quickly on Sunday so he could celebrate his second Masters win with his wife, but he also made a stop in Dallas. Scheffler, 27, won his second career Masters by four strokes on Sunday, and while he was very excited to have battled for four days to once again be awarded a Green Jacket, he was thinking about his pregnant wife , Meredith, back home.

Not only is his family about to expand, and he has another Green Jacket, but he’s won three of the last four tournaments he’s participated in. He won The Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and though he wasn’t able to make it three in a row at the Texas Children’s Houston Open before heading to Augusta, he finished tied-second.

Scottie Scheffler Masters Win Celebrate Pregnant Wife

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Masters 2024: Highland Park's Scottie Scheffler wins another Masters green jacketHighland Park's Scottie Scheffler won his second Masters in three years on Sunday with another dominating performance from the No. 1 player in the world.

Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler wins the Masters for his second green jacket in three yearsScottie Scheffler wins the Masters for his second green jacket in three years

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters TitleScottie Scheffler becomes the first man to win two of his first five Masters since Horton Smith. He finishes four shots ahead of his closest competitor.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler Wins the Masters Golf TournamentScottie Scheffler emerges as the champion of the Masters golf tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Green Jacket at Masters TournamentScottie Scheffler reflects on his victory at the Masters tournament and discusses how his priorities will shift with the impending birth of his first child.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Masters Tournament in Three YearsScottie Scheffler secures his second Masters Tournament victory, finishing 11 under and four strokes up on his closest competitors. The tournament was marked by unruly weather and Tiger Woods' historic 100th round at the major.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »