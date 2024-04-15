Scottie Scheffler Wins Second Green Jacket at Masters Tournament

There was a lot for Scottie Scheffler to process after winning the second green jacket of his career at the Masters tournament on Sunday as he finished 11-under par for the weekend. Scheffler faced questions in the latter parts of the tournament about whether he would indeed withdraw if his wife, Meredith, did go into labor. The baby did not come over the weekend, but for Scheffler, he admitted that the sport of golf was becoming less of a priority for him.

'I'm definitely not going to intentionally take my eye off the ball,' he said. 'I will go home, soak in this victory tonight. Will definitely enjoy the birth of my first child. But with that being said, I still love competing. My priorities will change here very soon. My son or daughter will now be the main priority, along with my wife, so golf will now be probably fourth in line. 'But I still love competing.

