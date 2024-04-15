Scottie Scheffler Visits Inwood Tavern After Winning Masters Tournament

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. Then he flew back to Dallas and was spotted at Inwood Tavern . Scottie Scheffler , center, is a Highland Park High School grad who has won the Masters Tournament twice. He visited Dallas ' Inwood Tavern the night of his Masters win, on April 14, 2024. Inwood Tavern is a pool hall, sports bar and patio hangout in one.

Manager Sam Graves said the day after Scheffler’s appearance at Inwood Tavern that she and her staff want celebrities to be able to blend in.We asked whether Scheffler’s appearance would bring bigger crowds to the bar. Perhaps, Graves said, though it seemed to be business as usual on Monday., Senior Food Reporter. Sarah writes about restaurants, bars and culture in Dallas. Follow @sblaskovich on Twitter and ask her what to do, where to eat or where to drink in your area.

