Scottie Scheffler Secures Second Green Jacket at the Masters

With unwavering confidence, Scottie Scheffler dominated the Masters , leaving spectators in awe. His magnificent shots on Sunday propelled him to a 4-under 68, securing his second green jacket at Augusta National in just three years.In 2022, he secured victory by three shots, despite a slight stumble with a four-putt on the final hole. This time, his four-shot win allowed for a delightful ascent to the 18th green, marking a memorable moment in golf.

Challenged closely by Masters newcomer Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, Scheffler's dominance was evident, particularly when Aberg faltered with a double bogey on the 11th hole due to an errant approach into the water. Against Scheffler's caliber, such errors proved challenging to overcome.Aberg finished strong with a 69, securing the runner-up position.

