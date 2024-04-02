Scottie Resources secures financing from Franco-Nevada for project advancement

Scottie Resources has entered into a financing arrangement with Franco-Nevada, receiving C$9.6 million to advance its projects. Franco-Nevada purchased a 2% gross production royalty for C$8.1 million and agreed to a C$1.

5 million charity flow-through private placement. The investment puts Scottie in a strong financial position, with plans to use the proceeds primarily at its Scottie gold project.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



mining / 🏆 449. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ramelius Resources ends buyout talks with Karora ResourcesNo 1 source of global mining news and opinion

Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler is reaching a dominance not seen since Tiger WoodsGolf is always searching for the next Tiger Woods. Scottie Scheffler is the next candidate. The world's No. 1 player left little doubt when he became the first back-to-back winner of The Players Championship. His lead atop the world ranking is the biggest in seven years.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler’s Players Repeat Hands bet365 Worst Result of YearSportsbook operator calls Scheffler's come-from-behind Players Championship victory a 'pain in the neck for bookmakers.'

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler, with hot putter, demolishes the field to win at Bay HillScottie Scheffler is the best in golf from tee to green. He was hot with the putter at Bay Hill and the result was predictable. Scheffler demolished a strong field to win by five shots. It's the largest margin at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since Tiger Woods in 2012. Scheffler shot a 66 in the final round while playing in the last group.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler gana el Arnold Palmer Invitational con toque fino con el puttScottie Scheffler se convirtió en el número uno del golf con su sublime juego desde el tee al green.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Scottie Scheffler rolls to win at Arnold Palmer InvitationalScottie Scheffler made every important putt to build a 3-shot lead at the turn then poured it on with a game so complete he closed with a bogey-free, 6-under 66 -- the lowest score by 2 shots at Bay Hill in the final round.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »