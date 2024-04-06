Scott Van Pelt Breaks Down NCAA Women's Title Game

Scott Van Pelt breaks down the incredible runs by South Carolina and Iowa and looks ahead to the NCAA women's title game. (2:06) Scott Van Pelt joined ESPN in Spring 2001 as the network's lead professional golf reporter. He has since become a Sports Center anchor, primarily hosting the 11 p.m. ET edition while remaining the lead reporter and host of the network's coverage of golf's grand slam events. In April 2008 he was named co-host of ESPN Radio's Tirico & Van Pelt weekday show (2-4 p.m.

ET on weekdays). A native of Brookville, Md., Van Pelt graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in radio/television and film. So, it's come to this. In a remarkable season for women's college basketball, the lone unbeaten team takes on Halley's Comet. A one-woman, sold-out show responsible for ratings never before seen in the sport. And while we're at it -- the unbeaten team that has lost only once in the past two seasons, and it was to the team they will play on Sunda

Scott Van Pelt NCAA Women's Title Game South Carolina Iowa Basketball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



espn / 🏆 731. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scott Van Pelt: A big night for women's college hoopsIowa-LSU and UConn-USC dominated the conversation all day -- and then the games delivered the goods.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

SLC NCAA Tourney blog: NCAA has switched out the tight nets at Delta CenterThe NCAA Tournament continues on Saturday at the Delta Center with two second-round games.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Chicago weather: Severe storms, hail pelt south suburbsA Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 a.m. for Chicago's southern suburbs with hail being the primary hazard along with damaging straight-line winds.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Chicago honors firefighter Jermaine Pelt on anniversary of his deathChicago Firefighter Jermaine Pelt, 49, died battling a house fire in Pullman on April 4, 2023.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Utah women's basketball coach says team endured racism at hotel during NCAA TournamentUtah coach Lynne Roberts said her team experienced a series of “racial hate crimes” after arriving at its first NCAA Tournament hotel and was forced to change h

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

'Obviously the mistake was made': Big East remains unbeaten in NCAA Tournament after only 3 bids |NEW YORK (AP) — Since a disappointing Selection Sunday for the Big East, when all its bubble teams including St. John's got left out of the NCAA field, the

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »