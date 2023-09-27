Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Clip Shows Scott & Wallace Using Netflix

A new Scott Pilgrim Takes Off clip has been released by Netflix, featuring Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. “Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, but learns he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. Then things get even more complicated,” readslogline.

Based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is executive produced and written by O’Malley and Grabinski, who are also set as showrunners. The award-winning animation house Science SARU serves as the animation studio for the anime. Executive producers are Eunyoung Choi, Edgar Wright, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Siegel, Michael Bacall, and Nira Park.

It will feature the return of the live-action cast of 2010’smovie including Michael Cera as Scott, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, and Mark Webber as Stephen Stills. Ramona’s evil exes will once again be portrayed by Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, and Mae Whitman as Roxie.