Scott Disick, former partner of Kourtney Kardashian -- with whom he shares three children -- appears to have designs on sister Khloe.Disick, who turned 40 on May 26, appeared to hint at entering into his new decade by enjoying a casual fling with Khloé Kardashian, 39.

The comment came after the Good American founder accompanied her sister Kourtney’s ex — and baby daddy — to Sports Rehab LA, where Dr. Patrick Khaziran examined Disick’s MRI results.

Disick claimed the incident “changed everything” in his life, including him gaining weight — and not being able to partake in his favorite pastime.Kardashian asked if that was “motivation” to complete physical therapy.Disick also revealed he spent “a few hours” with a spiritual healer who encouraged him to “microdose some shrooms,” but determined that path to healing wasn’t for him. headtopics.com

Reflecting on his experience with Khaziran, Disick told the cameras, “I figure better off doing the therapy than getting possibly abused by her,” he said, presumably about the spiritual healer. “So I’m happy to commit to this.”Disick was consulting with the doctor after being on the “cusp” of “possibly” needing back surgery, after flipping his Lamborghini Urus in August 2022.

Kardashian wasn’t having it, telling him, “You might have bumped your head as well. Maybe you need a brain surgery.”“No, but on my 40th birthday maybe I’ll feel better,” Disick said, admitting it “doesn’t seem like we’re getting anywhere,” with Khloé.the Talentless founder sustained a minor cut to his head but refused medical attention at the scene of the Los Angeles accident. headtopics.com

The wreck involved no other cars, with a source alleging that speed appeared to have played a role in the flip.

