Scotland Repeals Blasphemy Law, Introduces New 'Hate Speech' Law

In 1697, a man was executed in Scotland for 'blaspheming' for the last time.Thomas Aikenhead, a 20-year-old Edinburgh student of divinity, had joked about the Christian faith while out with friends and challenged the authenticity of the miracles recorded in the Bible. His university friends testified against him in court and, facing the most senior lawyer in Scotland as prosecutor, Aikenhead could not afford a legal defense and represented himself—unsuccessfully.Such days are long gone.

From those who believe that no child was ever 'born in the wrong body' to comedians who push the envelope of acceptability, all manner of Scots could inadvertently go beyond the government's accepted speech parameters.We needn't look too far to see how this goes.

Scotland Blasphemy Law Hate Speech Law Freedom Of Expression Religion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Critics slam Scotland’s new hate speech law as an attack on freedomA new Scottish law making it a criminal offense to spread hate speech against protected groups online or elsewhere went into force just in time for April Fools' Day.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

JK Rowling committed no crime slamming Scotland's hate speech law, police sayPolice say J.K. Rowling didn't break the law with tweets criticizing Scotland's new hate speech law and referring to transgender women as men. The 'Harry Potter' author is critical of the law.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

J.K. Rowling Challenges Scotland's Hate Speech LawJ.K. Rowling challenges Scotland's new hate speech law and police declare they will not prosecute her. The law warns against acts that stir up hatred against certain protected characteristics. Rowling mocks the respect given to transgender criminals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

J.K. Rowling criticizes hate-crime law in ScotlandThe "Harry Potter" author criticizes a newly enacted hate-crime law in Scotland and refers to transgender women as men.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Police say JK Rowling committed no crime with tweets slamming Scotland's new hate speech lawPolice say J.K. Rowling didn't break the law with tweets criticizing Scotland’s new hate speech law and referring to transgender women as men. The “Harry Potter” author is critical of the law, which makes it illegal to stir up hatred on the basis of age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Arrest me: Author J.K. Rowling dares police amid Scotland's new hate crime lawJ.K. Rowling, the acclaimed author of the Harry Potter series, is standing up against hate crime legislation in the U.K.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »