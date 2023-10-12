Scorsese sobre “Killers of the Flower Moon”: “Quería ponerle capas, como un bolero”

También se había negado a hacer un western, pero cuando leyó “Killers of the Flower Moon” (“Los asesinos de la luna”) de David Grann, encontró una historia perfecta.

“Trabajaron tan duro, era digno de admirarse”, señaló Standing Bear. “Fue capa por capa y el resultado es mejor que cualquiera de nosotros hubiera imaginado”. En 2019 realizaron un gran casting con el pueblo osage en Oklahoma para el que convocaron a unas 2.500 personas, entre las cuales eligieron a actores y extras.

Martin Scorsese knows you can sit through 3.5 hours of Killers of the Flower Moonmartin scorsese knows you can sit through 3.5 hours of killers of the flower moon

Killers of the Flower Moon Is a New Kind of Scorsese MasterpieceHowever high your expectations are, raise them.

Killers of the Flower Moon: BTS Featurette Focuses On A Shared VisionMartin Scorsese and Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear sit down to discuss the involvement of the Osage Nation in telling the story of Killers of the Flower Moon. At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and

Golden year: Meet the man who shot both 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'Barbie'Mexico's Rodrigo Prieto has developed close working relationships with Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig and Taylor Swift. And he's directing his own movie as well.