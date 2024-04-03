Scoop Premiere: Behind-the-Scenes of the Most Explosive Royal Interview

It’s lunchtime on the day of Scoop’s London premiere, and the corridors of the Langham hotel are abuzz with activity.

There’s Rufus Sewell in the corner, weighing up his outfit options for the evening (“I feel like sometimes you can wear something pink… but not today?” I later saw that he wore head-to-toe black); Keeley Hawes, who runs over from the other end to hug a publicist; and later Sam McAlister, the former booker of Newsnight and the new Netflix film’s executive producer, who penned the book on which it’s based, Scoops: The BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews From Steven Seagal to Prince Andrew. Conspicuous in her absence is Billie Piper, who dons giant sunglasses and leather trousers to play McAlister in the forthcoming release—a behind-the-scenes look at how the decade’s most explosive royal interview was secured, from director Philip Martin and writer Peter Moffat—opposite Sewell’s Prince Andrew and Hawes as the Duke of York’s private secretary, Amanda Thirs

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama 'Scoop'British royalty and the media can be an explosive mix, as recent weeks of speculation over the health of Kate, Princess of Wales, have shown.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama 'Scoop'British royalty and the media can be an explosive mix, as recent weeks of speculation over the health of Kate, Princess of Wales, have shown. More evidence is provided by “Scoop,” a behind-the-scenes Netflix drama about Prince Andrew's disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama 'Scoop'British royalty and the media can be an explosive mix, as recent weeks of speculation over the health of Kate, Princess of Wales, have shown.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama 'Scoop'British royalty and the media can be an explosive mix, as recent weeks of speculation over the health of Kate, Princess of Wales, have shown.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

New on Netflix April 2024: Ripley, Anyone But You, Scoop & MoreFind out what’s new on Netflix in April 2024, including Ripley, Anyone But You, Scoop, Heartbreak High season 2, Good Times, and more.

Source: TeenVogue - 🏆 481. / 51 Read more »

'Scoop': Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate Prince Andrew scandal in new Netflix drama |For more evidence, watch “Scoop,” a behind-the-scenes Netflix drama about a disastrous interview Prince Andrew gave in 2019 in response to allegations of

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »