Scientists Use AI Deep Learning Models to Classify Emotions from Audio Clips

Scientists used three different AI deep learning models for classifying emotions from short audio clips . The audio data used for this research come from over 1,500 unique audio clips from English and German language open-source databases.

The study's first author, Hannes Diemerling, highlighted the importance of training data quality and quantity in AI deep learning. The models were able to accurately classify emotions such as happiness, sadness, and disgust.

AI Deep Learning Emotions Audio Clips Training Data Classification

