Scientists propose AI framework for mass-manufacturing of stem cells for regenerative medicine

Scientists have proposed an AI framework for mass-manufacturing of stem cells for regenerative medicine . The framework utilizes machine learning algorithms to optimize the production process and improve the quality of stem cells .

This development could significantly accelerate the availability and affordability of stem cell therapies, potentially revolutionizing regenerative medicine.

