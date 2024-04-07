Scientists Prepare for Total Solar Eclipse Despite Cloudy Skies

At the institute, it allows them an opportunity for outreach, which gives them a chance to talk about the science behind this event more broadly to the community because of the growing curiosity. SAN ANTONIO- While cloudy skies may be in the forecast Monday for the total solar eclipse , those chances of clouds are not stopping a group of scientists from the Southwest Research Institute from preparing for the big event.
Several people are involved including Roman Gomez -- the lead scientist for the space science and engineering division at the institute. He says because this kind of event only happens every few decades, it allows for more appreciation. This is not Gomez’s first solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse is when the sun, the moon, and the earth are perfectly aligned, and it obscures the view of the sun completely. It also allows the sun's solar corona, the outermost part of the sun’s atmosphere, to be visible with the correct instruments. Gomez says that the uniqueness of this event makes it that much more of a phenomenon. "They’re separated by about 18 years plus not only that, but they don’t appear in the same location every single time you’re not always guaranteed that you’re going to have these alignments of as we spoke of earlier these precise alignments of these astronomical bodies," said Gome
