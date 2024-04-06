Scientists in Alameda Test Cloud Brightening Technology to Cool the Earth

In Alameda , the group is using the first technology in the country to test ways to brighten clouds in an effort to cool the globe. The project is being held on the Jessica Medrado, who is one of the scientists from the University of Washington's Marine Cloud Brightening Project in the Bay Area, said Alameda provides the perfect cloud conditions over the bay.

The goal is to mimic the effects of pollution in a cleaner way by using salt water to brighten clouds, which scientists hope, will then reflect more sunlight back into space to help cool the Earth.Sarah Doherty, a senior research scientist with the University of Washington and the program director for the cloud brightening project, said right now they need to figure out if the end goal is even possible and how much impact it could have. Elena Givental, California State University East Bay professor of environmental studies, is excited about the researc

Alameda Technology Test Brighten Clouds Cool The Earth Pollution Salt Water Reflect Sunlight Space Research

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Using Decommissioned Aircraft Carrier, Scientists Test Sun-Dimming DeviceScience and Technology News and Videos

Source: futurism - 🏆 85. / 68 Read more »

No 'human era' in Earth's geological history, scientists sayA top panel of geologists has decided not to grant the 'human age' its own distinct place in Earth's geological timeline after disagreeing over when exactly our era might have begun.

Source: KJNBNews - 🏆 526. / 51 Read more »

– Scientists Discover Evidence of an Ancient Segment of Earth’s CrustScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

No 'human era' in Earth's geological history, scientists sayA top panel of geologists has decided not to grant the 'human age' its own distinct place in Earth's geological timeline after disagreeing over when exactly our era might have begun.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

'Quantum tornado' allows scientists to mimic a black hole on EarthRobert Lea is a science journalist in the U.K. whose articles have been published in Physics World, New Scientist, Astronomy Magazine, All About Space, Newsweek and ZME Science. He also writes about science communication for Elsevier and the European Journal of Physics. Rob holds a bachelor of science degree in physics and astronomy from the U.K.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Scientists Propose Brightening Earth's Clouds to Cool the PlanetA group of over 30 leading scientists have published a research road map on how to artificially shade Earth's surface with marine clouds to reflect more sunlight and cool the planet. The strategy, called marine cloud brightening (MCB), involves spraying saltwater into the air from ships. However, future experiments in solar geoengineering must be approached with caution to avoid unintended harm.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »