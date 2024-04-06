Scientists Identify Structures of Enzymes Linked to Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases

A recent Scripps Research study has identified the detailed structures of PLD3 and PLD4, enzymes critical for nucleic acid degradation and immune regulation. The discovery, enabling the understanding of diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis , and Alzheimer’s, reveals novel enzymatic functions and provides a foundation for future therapeutic approaches targeting these enzymes.

Scientists at Scripps Research have developed atomic-level structural models of enzymes linked to autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as lupus and Alzheimer’s disease., accumulate in a cell’s cytoplasm, they trigger an alert to the immune system. Under normal circumstances, enzymes are tasked with clearing out these nucleic acids to prevent problems. However, if these enzymes fail to function properly and the immune system intervenes, it may result in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.-degrading enzymes—PLD3 and PLD

