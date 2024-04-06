Scientists Identify Recurrent Lightning Spots on High Structures and Steep Slopes

One imagines that it'd run out of places to strike if it couldn't return to places lightning had already been. Nevertheless, some places are more susceptible to repeated strikes than others. And now, a team of scientists led by electrical engineer Gloria Sola of the Technical University of Catalonia in Barcelona has worked out what some of those places are: really high ones, or steep slopes .

The researchers have called these sites recurrent lightning spots (RLS), and say that their discovery offers insights into how to protect ourselves and our structures from cloud-to-ground lightning. "The expression 'lightning never strikes twice' is questioned in this paper because it shows that some spots are hit even more than twice: year after year,"are Catalonia (North East of Spain, Europe) and Barrancabermeja (in North Central Colombia, South America). RLS in both regions are typically found to be related to tall structures, mountain peaks and steep terrain

Lightning Recurrent Lightning Spots High Structures Steep Slopes Cloud-To-Ground Lightning

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Johns Hopkins Scientists Identify New Function of Learning Gene Common to All Mammalian Brain CellsScience, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

Scientists Identify the Three Main Risk Factors for Brain AgingThe research opens the door to potential prevention strategies for dementia and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Scientists identify novel lysosome fission factorLysosomes are centers for degradation, recycling, and signaling of cellular materials that are crucial for maintaining cellular homeostasis, development, and aging. To meet various physiological demands, lysosomes continuously remodel their shape and function through fusion and fission processes.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Scientists identify Milky Way's ancient building blocks Shakti and ShivaAstronomers have identified two ancient streams of stars - named after the Hindu deities Shakti and Shiva - that appear to be among the Milky Way's earliest building blocks, offering new insight into how our galaxy came together long ago.

Source: ReutersScience - 🏆 559. / 51 Read more »

Scientists identify class of binding molecules that can be used for targeted protein degradationIn the battle against cancer and other diseases, scientists are developing molecular weapons that can be used to stop uncontrollable cell growth.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Scientists Identify Structures of Enzymes Linked to Autoimmune and Inflammatory DiseasesA recent study has discovered the detailed structures of PLD3 and PLD4 enzymes, which play a critical role in nucleic acid degradation and immune regulation. This breakthrough provides insights into diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer’s, and opens up possibilities for future therapeutic approaches.

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »