Scientists Explain 'Bananas' Galaxy Observation That Baffled Everyone

Scientists were mystified by images of some of the universe's earliest galaxies when it appeared they were much larger and brighter than expected—until now.Images of these six ancient galaxies, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), revealed that the galaxies were too big and too mature for their young age.

Scientists were mystified by images of some of the universe's earliest galaxies when it appeared they were much larger and brighter than expected—until now.Images of these six ancient galaxies, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), revealed that the galaxies were too big and too mature for their young age.'It's bananas,' said Erica Nelson, assistant professor of astrophysics at the University of Colorado Boulder and co-author of the research paper in the journal Nature announcing the find, in a statement.'You just don't expect the early universe to be able to organize itself that quickly. These galaxies should not have had time to form,' Nelson said.The galaxies were found to be around the same size as our Milky Way, which contains around 100,000 million stars—but existed only 500 million to 700 million years after the Big Bang. According to current theories about the universe's formation, that is not enough time for the galaxies to grow to this size.'The discovery of these galaxies was a big surprise because they were substantially brighter than anticipated,' said Claude-André Faucher-Giguère, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Northwestern University's Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences and a study co-author, in a statement.'Typically, a galaxy is bright because it's big. But because these galaxies formed at cosmic dawn, not enough time has passed since the Big Bang. How could these massive galaxies assemble so quickly? Our simulations show that galaxies have no problem forming this brightness by cosmic dawn,' said Faucher-Giguère, who is also a member of the Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration and Research in Astrophysics (CIERA).However, the galaxies are actually less big than first assumed, according to new research published in the online journal Astrophysical Journal Letters. They only appeared so large because they are unusually bright as a result of something called 'bursty star formation.'The researchers found that these early galaxies would have had time to form between the Big Bang and the era they existed in, appearing larger thanks to the presence of bursty stars. Bursty star formation is when stars in a galaxy all form at once, creating a period of immense brightness, followed by a lull.'Bursty star formation is especially common in low-mass galaxies,' Faucher-Giguère said. 'The details of why this happens are still the subject of ongoing research. But what we think happens is that a burst of stars form, then a few million years later those stars explode as supernovae. The gas gets kicked out and then falls back in to form new stars, driving the cycle of star formation.'But when galaxies get massive enough, they have much stronger gravity,' he continued. 'When supernovae explode, they are not strong enough to eject gas from the system. The gravity holds the galaxy together and brings it into a steady state.'Most of the light in a galaxy comes from the most massive stars, Faucher-Giguère said. 'Because more massive stars burn at a higher speed, they are shorter lived. They rapidly use up their fuel in nuclear reactions. So, the brightness of a galaxy is more directly related to how many stars it has formed in the last few million years than the mass of the galaxy as a whole.'Therefore, these early galaxies initially appeared larger than they were, as a result of unexpectedly bright bursty star formation. This means that their existence during cosmic dawn—a period between 100 million years and 1 billion years after the Big Bang, during which stars and galaxies first formed—is not implausible under the laws of physics.Scientists can see so far into the past because of these galaxies' immense distance from Earth. Since light travels at a maximum speed, objects billions of light-years away appear to us the way they did billions of years ago.'The JWST brought us a lot of knowledge about cosmic dawn,' Guochao Sun, a co-author of the paper and CIERA postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern, said in the statement.'Prior to JWST, most of our knowledge about the early universe was speculation based on data from very few sources. With the huge increase in observing power, we can see physical details about the galaxies and use that solid observational evidence to study the physics to understand what's happening,' Sun said.Do you have a science to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about galaxies? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Read more:

Newsweek »

Galaxy S23 FE vs Galaxy S23: is it worth going for the flagship?Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is now official and ready for you to get creativeSamsung has officially introduced the latest additions to the FE series in the Samsung Galaxy lineup - the new Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE, S9 FE+, and Galaxy Buds FE.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are now available with powerful active noise cancellationReleased alongside the brand-new Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 series, the Galaxy Buds FE offers a more budget-friendly alternative within the Galaxy lineup.

Two Scientists Walk Into a BarThis October don’t miss Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar, a unique community event by the Fleet Science Center that bridges the gap between science and social life. Scientists from diverse fields engage in casual conversations with attendees at various locations, offering a refreshing opportunity to explore intriguing scientific topics while enjoying favorite beverages.October is Scientist Engagement Month, so we have two very special editions of Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar! Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar: Bar Crawl Edition offers San Diegans four times the opportunity to engage with local scientists at favorite neighborhood bars.October 5: North Park October 12: Little Italy October 19: Miramar October 26: North Park View the full list of locationsFree admissionVisit: Fleetscience.org or call 619-238-1233Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. Search for the hashtag 2scientists.Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar is a registered trademark of the Fleet Science Center.

Scientist calls record global heat in September 'gobsmackingly bananas'(CNN) — The Northern Hemisphere may be transitioning into fall, but there has been no let up from extreme heat. New data shows last month was the hottest September – the fourth consecutive month of such unprecedented heat – putting 2023 firmly on track to be the hottest year in recorded history. September beat the...

Adobe Wants 1,000 Photos of Bananas to Help Train its AI Image GeneratorThe future of stock photography?