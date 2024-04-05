Scientists Excited for Research Opportunities During Total Solar Eclipse

When it comes to a total solar eclipse it's a grand moment for scientists and researchers. “So it's super exciting,” Carnegie Science Observatories astronomer Tony Pahl said. “It is kind of like the Super Bowl of studying space.” “For scientists, it’s an exciting event because it’s different from every day,” SMU research engineer Jacob Clarke said. Astronomers and scientists from all over are gathering along the path of totality to conduct research during the eclipse.

“The discovery of the second most abundant element in our universe called helium,” Pahl said. That was possible during an eclipse observing the atmosphere of the sun during the eclipse. Also, the discovery, Einstein's discovery of general relativity, was actually first proved during an eclipse.”“We are going to deploy little thermometers to measure a vertical profile of how fast and how much temperature changes during the eclipse,” Clarke said.They'll also be using sound to study changes in the lower atmospher

