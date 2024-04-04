Scientists Discover Virus That Could Save Frogs and Toads from Devastating Fungus

A fungus devastating frogs and toads on nearly every continent may have an Achilles heel. Scientists have discovered a virus that infects the fungus, and that could be engineered to save the amphibians. A fungus devastating frogs and toads on nearly every continent may have an Achilles heel. Scientists have discovered a virus that infects the fungus, and that could be engineered to save the amphibians.or Bd, ravages the skin of frogs and toads, and eventually causes heart failure.

To date it has contributed to the decline of over 500 amphibian species, and 90 possible extinctions including yellow-legged mountain frogs in the Sierras and the Panamanian golden frog. documents the discovery of a virus that infects Bd, and which could be engineered to control the fungal disease. The UC Riverside researchers who found the virus are excited about the implications of their discover

