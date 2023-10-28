Scientists Discover New Method to Enhance Proton Transport in Graphene

Scientists have found a way to speed up proton transport across graphene using light. The innovation could open up new avenues to producing green hydrogen. In recent years, researchers have been interested in proton transport in graphene because of its possible uses in fuel cells, sensors, and other electrochemical devices. Graphene's atomically thin structure makes it impenetrable to a variety of elements, including protons.

However, graphene's edges, flaws, and functionalization can open up channels for proton diffusion. Temperature, humidity, and the existence of functional groups are some of the variables that affect the flow of protons in graphene





🏆 248. IntEngineering » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scientists Discover New Rooms Inside Ancient Egyptian PyramidA team of Egyptian and German specialists, led by Egyptologist Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled from the Department of Egyptology at Julius-Maximilians-Universität of Würzburg (JMU), has made an important finding inside Sahura’s Pyramid. The team uncovered several previously undocumented storage rooms d

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »

Scientists discover a new enzyme that helps cells fight genomic parasitesThe research teams of Professor René Ketting at the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz, Germany, and Dr. Sebastian Falk at the Max Perutz Labs in Vienna, Austria, have identified a new enzyme called PUCH, which plays a key role in preventing the spread of parasitic DNA in our genomes. These findings may reveal new insights into how our bodies detect and fight bacteria and viruses to prevent infections.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »

Scientists Discover a Completely New Type of Enzyme That Helps Fight Genomic ParasitesProfessor René Ketting's team at the Institute of Molecular Biology (IMB) in Mainz, Germany, along with Dr. Sebastian Falk's group at the Max Perutz Labs in Vienna, Austria, have discovered a new enzyme, PUCH, which plays a key role in preventing the spread of parasitic DNA in our genomes. This brea

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »

Glowing Wombats: Scientists Discover 125 New Species of Fluorescent MammalsThe Best in Science News and Amazing Breakthroughs

Source: ScienceAlert - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »

Scientists Discover Simple New Remedy for Garlic BreathScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »

Scientists discover a new phase of high-density, ultra-hot iceThe outer planets of our solar system, Uranus and Neptune, are water-rich gas giants. These planets have extreme pressures 2 million times the Earth's atmosphere. They also have interiors as hot as the surface of the sun. Under these conditions, water exhibits exotic, high-density ice phases.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 248. / 28,125 Read more »