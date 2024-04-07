Scientists Discover New Class of Antibiotics Effective Against Multi-Drug Resistant Bacteria

Scientists have discovered a new class of antibiotics with potent activity against multi-drug resistant bacteria , and have shown that it cures bloodstream infections in mice. Two publicly-funded initiatives dedicated to advancing early-stage antibiotic development , ENABLE and ENABLE-2, provided the resources and expert support without which this antibiotic would not have been developed.

Scientists at Uppsala University have discovered a new class of antibiotics with potent activity against multi-drug resistant bacteria, and have shown that it cures bloodstream infections in mice. The new antibiotic class is described in an article in the scientific journal

