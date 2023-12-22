Scientists Discover Electricity Flowing Like Fluid in Strange Metals

Scientists have spotted electricity flowing like a fluid inside a weird group of metals, and it's left them baffled. The experiment, conducted in nano-sized wires made from a weird class of material called 'strange metals,' shows electricity no longer moving in clumps of electrons — contradicting one of physicists' most basic assumptions about how metals behave.

If the observations are correct, they could not only shed light on strange metals, which have confounded physicists since the metals' discovery nearly 40 years ago, but lead to a reevaluation of how electrical charge can be carried. The researchers published their findings Nov. 23 in the journal Science. Related: Bizarre particle that can remember its own past created inside quantum computer 'Strange metals' are a type of quantum material with some truly weird properties: Not only do they flout the rules of electrical resistance seen in regular metals, but some can even become superconductors at relatively high temperatures — meaning they can carry an electrical current without any resistanc





