Imperial College London Cave paintings dating back to the Stone Age testify to our early use of colors. The crucial moment in the color industry was the introduction of synthetic dyes . But that also led to harmful effects on the environment. For example,Bacterial cellulose (BC) is a natural biomaterial produced most effectively by bacteria in the Gram-negative genus Komagataeibacter. Due to its amazing properties, it can be used in acoustic devices or even for healing wounds.

The researchers first engineered the genes of a bacteria species that produces sheets of bacterial cellulose. Then, genetic modifications guided the same microbes growing the material to produce the dark black pigment, eumelanin. They also got help from fashion designers.. Its growth requires a tiny fraction of the carbon emissions, water, land use, and time of farming cows for leathe

