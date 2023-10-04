🧪 Science with Sarah: Solar Eclipse Pinhole Projector🌞

Hello parents, teachers and students! Need a fun and safe way to view the solar eclipse? Try making these cereal box pinhole projectors. They’re sure to wow you and your kiddos, even if you don’t have solar eclipse glasses.

REMEMBER: It is NEVER safe to look directly at the sun... even with sunglasses. So, during a solar eclipse, you need to use Be sure to check out GMSA@9 on Wednesdays when Meteorologist Sarah Spivey does the demonstrations and explains the science behind it.(Copyright KSAT 2023 - All rights reserved)

STEP 2: Using adult supervision, cut out the piece of paper and tape it to the inside bottom of the cereal box. It should look like thisSTEP 3: On the top of the box, cut out two openings on each side and tape the middle section together. It should look like this:STEP 5: Using the thumbtack, poke a small hole into the aluminum foil.

