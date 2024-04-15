Sci-fi Film 'Civil War' Surpasses Expectations with $25.7 Million Opening Weekend

WASHINGTON —didn't only ignite the discourse. The film also inspired audiences to go to the cinemas this weekend where it surpassed expectations and earned $25.7 million in ticket sales in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Though entirely fictional, "Civil War" has been inspiring debates since the first trailer that have extended beyond the musings of film critics and traditional reviews. This weekend, The New York Times ran two opinion pieces related to the movie, one by Stephen Marche and another by Michelle Goldberg. There were also pieces on CNN and Politico.
IMAX showings of "Civil War," which was playing on 400 of the large format screens, accounted for $4.2 million, or 16.5% of the domestic total. But it is a notable win for the studio, which doesn't always open films nationwide out of the gates. Before "Civil War," A24's biggest debut was the Ari Aster horror "Hereditary," which opened to $13.6 million in 2018.
Rounding out the top five was Universal and DreamWorks' "Kung Fu Panda 4," in fourth with $5.5 million in weekend six, and "Dune: Part Two" with $4.3 million in its seventh weekend. "Dune 2" has now earned $272 million domestically.
