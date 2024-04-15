Sci-fi Film 'Civil War' Surpasses Expectations with $25.7 Million Opening Weekend

WASHINGTON —didn't only ignite the discourse. The film also inspired audiences to go to the cinemas this weekend where it surpassed expectations and earned $25.7 million in ticket sales in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday.

Though entirely fictional, "Civil War" has been inspiring debates since the first trailer that have extended beyond the musings of film critics and traditional reviews. This weekend, The New York Times ran two opinion pieces related to the movie, one by Stephen Marche and another by Michelle Goldberg. There were also pieces on CNN and Politico.

IMAX showings of "Civil War," which was playing on 400 of the large format screens, accounted for $4.2 million, or 16.5% of the domestic total. But it is a notable win for the studio, which doesn't always open films nationwide out of the gates. Before "Civil War," A24's biggest debut was the Ari Aster horror "Hereditary," which opened to $13.6 million in 2018.

Rounding out the top five was Universal and DreamWorks' "Kung Fu Panda 4," in fourth with $5.5 million in weekend six, and "Dune: Part Two" with $4.3 million in its seventh weekend. "Dune 2" has now earned $272 million domestically.

Civil War Film Box Office A24 Record Opening Weekend Godzilla X Kong

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



komonews / 🏆 272. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Civil War 2024: A Haunting Portrayal of the Dangers of Civil WarThis film explores the dangers and atrocities of civil war, using the setting of the United States to create a sense of proximity and unease. It does not depict a second American civil war, but rather serves as a warning of what could happen if we are not vigilant.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Why Is Civil War So Evasive About the Nature of Its Civil War?Alex Garland’s studious “objectivity” isn’t enough.

Source: Slate - 🏆 716. / 51 Read more »

Why Civil War Avoids Alex Garland's Sci-Fi TendenciesThe Ex Machina, Annihilation, and 28 Days Later filmmaker talked about his new film with io9.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Civil War Review: Kirsten Dunst Shines In Alex Garland's Powerful, Ambiguous War EpicCivil War is difficult to watch in the best way.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Civil War' is a hackneyed portrait of war correspondents in the thick of itDirected by Alex Garland, the film is about an ideological conflict in which ideologies are never discussed. 'The movie manages to be exploitative while lacking the nerve of an exploitation picture,' reviews critic Sean Burns.

Source: WBUR - 🏆 274. / 63 Read more »

‘Civil War’ review: Divided we stand, barely, with Kirsten Dunst as a war-torn photographerThe movie is set in a divided United States an election or two into the future. It’s flawed and blunt but also coldly compelling.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »