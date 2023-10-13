Schumer to lead delegation of bipartisan lawmakers to Israel this weekend

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will lead a bipartisan group of lawmakers to Israel this weekend, according to his office.

NETANYAHU SAYS 'HAMAS IS ISIS' AS ISRAEL PREPARES FOR GROUND INVASION OF GAZA The trip comes as hundreds of civilians, including babies and the elderly, and soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured after Hamas launched a surprise attack on the nation last Saturday. Israel retaliated against Hamas by firing missiles into Gaza this week.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Schumer to lead bipartisan Senate visit to IsraelThe senators will meet with top Israeli officials to discuss U.S. military aid.

Schumer Leading Group of Senators to IsraelSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas.

Schumer to lead bipartisan group of lawmakers to Israel over the weekendSamantha-Jo Roth joined the Washington Examiner in October 2022, covering Congress and campaigns, specifically focusing on the Senate. She previously worked as an on-air correspondent, covering the Florida congressional delegation for Spectrum News.

Schumer says he's leading a bipartisan group of senators to IsraelSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas

Schumer says he's leading a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show ‘unwavering' US supportSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas.

Schumer says he's leading a bipartisan group of senators to Israel to show 'unwavering' US supportSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is headed to Israel this weekend to discuss what resources the United States can provide for its war against Hamas.