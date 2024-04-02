Schumer to Introduce Legislation After Court Refuses to Change Case Assignment

Sen. Charles E. Schumer said workers and families should be the main focus, not special interests. He plans to introduce legislation after a court in Texas refused to change how it assigns cases, which could have significant implications for major cases. The issue revolves around federal courthouses where only one judge hears cases, allowing plaintiffs to choose a judge likely to deliver a favorable outcome.

Schumer has called this practice 'odious' and has urged courts to adopt guidelines for a more random selection process

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Utah congresswoman among latest to introduce year-round Daylight Saving Time legislationAfter 3 decades spent in the sunny (and humid) South Florida media world, Jeff has traveled to across the country to partake in the delights of The Beehive State.

Source: fox13 - 🏆 550. / 51 Read more »

Marvel Confirms Plans to Introduce Black Panther & [SPOILER]'s ChildBlack Panther and Storm, together again.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Schumer-aligned groups meddle in Republican primaries, targeting swing statesGroups aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have meddled in several Republican primaries this election cycle, targeting swing states by boosting candidates supported by former President Trump.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Schumer-linked PACs spend millions to meddle in GOP primariesGroups associated with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have in recent years meddled in numerous GOP Senate primaries, most recently in Ohio and Montana.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Senate passes $1.2 trillion funding package, ending threat of partial shutdownShortly before midnight Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a breakthrough.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Tim Scott labels Schumer's call for Israeli leader change 'electoral interference'Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is introducing a resolution to label calls for Israel to have an election during war, like Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., did in a recent floor speech, as 'electoral interference.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »